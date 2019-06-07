Good Morning CT at Nine

3rd Annual Spaghetti Fest to benefit Coats for Kids

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 02:09 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 02:09 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The 3rd Annual Spaghetti Fest will benefit Coats for Kids on Saturday, June 15th.

The major fundraiser is hosted by Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church's Knights of Columbus Council 36 in Waterbury.

The event includes a pasta eating contest, bounce house, petting zoo, magicians, raffles and more.

A portion of the proceeds benefit Coats for Kids.

In November of 2018, Waterbury area Knights of Columbus Councils distributed 358 brand new coats for school aged children at a cost of almost $5,000.

It all begins at the Waterville Firehouse in Waterbury at noon.

You must register by June 13th.

To register and find more information, click here.

