Good Morning CT at Nine

8 Minute Meal - Lobster Bucatini

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 10:16 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 10:16 AM EDT

8 Minute Meal - Lobster Bucatini

Today's 8 Minute Meal: Lobster Bucatini.

Local Chef John Brennan came by Good Morning Connecticut at 9 to show us the ingredients needed for the dish and how to put it together.

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients:

1 portion of bucatini or other pasta

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 tbsp butter

4 oz picked lobster meat

¼ cup chopped pancetta

1 egg

1 tsp salt

Salt & pepper to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp minced garlic

 

Directions:

1. Heat a small pot full of water, add salt and bring to a boil. Add your pasta to the boiling water and let cook for 6 minutes.

2. In a large sauté pan while your pasta is cooking, heat to medium heat, add pancetta and render fat. Then add garlic, lobster, heavy cream, parmesan cheese and let slowly reduce.

3. When the pasta is done cooking strain and transfer into the sauce pan, mix, heat add butter and reduce.

4. Plate your pasta dish, using your tongs to leave a small divot to place the poached egg.

5. Top with fresh grated parmesan cheese and enjoy.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center