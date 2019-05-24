8 Minute Meal - Lobster Bucatini Video

Today's 8 Minute Meal: Lobster Bucatini.

Local Chef John Brennan came by Good Morning Connecticut at 9 to show us the ingredients needed for the dish and how to put it together.

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients:

1 portion of bucatini or other pasta

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 tbsp butter

4 oz picked lobster meat

¼ cup chopped pancetta

1 egg

1 tsp salt

Salt & pepper to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp minced garlic

Directions:

1. Heat a small pot full of water, add salt and bring to a boil. Add your pasta to the boiling water and let cook for 6 minutes.

2. In a large sauté pan while your pasta is cooking, heat to medium heat, add pancetta and render fat. Then add garlic, lobster, heavy cream, parmesan cheese and let slowly reduce.

3. When the pasta is done cooking strain and transfer into the sauce pan, mix, heat add butter and reduce.

4. Plate your pasta dish, using your tongs to leave a small divot to place the poached egg.

5. Top with fresh grated parmesan cheese and enjoy.