Good Morning CT at Nine

8 Minute Meals: apple pie overnight oats

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 11:44 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 11:44 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Holistic health coach and blogger April Godfrey makes a quick and easy meal you can use as an energy boosting breakfast, or a filling, satisfying snack.

Apple Pie Over Night Oats

 

Ingredients:

1 Cup gluten free rolled oats

2 Cups almond or coconut milk (or combo of both!)

1/4 Cup chia seeds

1 Tbsp hulled hemp hearts

1/2 tsp cinnamon 

1/8 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla

1 1/2 Tbsp pure maple syrup

1/2 - 1 Apple chopped 

4 Medjool dates chopped

1/4 Cup chopped walnuts

 

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a jar, cover and shake it thoroughly.

Place in the refrigerator over night.

the next day, serve cold or heat.

If heating: warm in a sauce pan over medium heat, add extra almond or coconut milk to make creamier and top with an extra sprinkle of cinnamon if you so desire.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center