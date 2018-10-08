8 Minute Meals: apple pie overnight oats

(WTNH) - Holistic health coach and blogger April Godfrey makes a quick and easy meal you can use as an energy boosting breakfast, or a filling, satisfying snack.

Apple Pie Over Night Oats

Ingredients:

1 Cup gluten free rolled oats

2 Cups almond or coconut milk (or combo of both!)

1/4 Cup chia seeds

1 Tbsp hulled hemp hearts

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla

1 1/2 Tbsp pure maple syrup

1/2 - 1 Apple chopped

4 Medjool dates chopped

1/4 Cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a jar, cover and shake it thoroughly.

Place in the refrigerator over night.

the next day, serve cold or heat.

If heating: warm in a sauce pan over medium heat, add extra almond or coconut milk to make creamier and top with an extra sprinkle of cinnamon if you so desire.