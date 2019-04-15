8 Minute Meals: asparagus with homemade Hollandaise sauce

Good Morning CT at Nine

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 10:29 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 10:29 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Chef Dave Foster makes a dish that may seem intimidating but can be quite easy: homemade Hollandaise sauce.

Ingredients:

4 egg yolks

1 stick butter

1 juice of 1 lemon

dash of Cayenne pepper

pinch of salt and pepper.

Directions:

Put the yoke's, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper in steel bowl and mix thoroughly. Set aside. In a small pot, heat the butter until it is boiling. While the butter is hot, drizzle it slowly into the egg yolk mixture wisking vigorously. Finally, drizzle over eggs Benedict, salmon, or anything you wish.

For further instructions, watch the video above.

