8 Minute Meals: balsamic beef filet with citrus salad

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 11:57 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 11:57 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Expert chef and blogger Silvia Baldini makes a beef filet and side salad that promotes a healthy immune system.

 

Beef Filet with a Balsamic Glaze

4-6 oz filet beef medallions, trimmed 
1 tablespoon traditional aged balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 tablespoons coarsely cracked black pepper

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Season the medallions well on both sides with the salt, then brush them evenly over the top and sides with the balsamic. Sprinkle the cracked pepper evenly all over the meat. Sear the filet on both sides in a hot pan with a splash of vegetable oil, about 3 minutes per side.Roast the filet in the oven for 8 minutes exactly for medium-rare (6 minutes for rare and 10 minutes for medium). Remove the pan from the oven, cover tightly with aluminum foil, and allow the beef to rest on the pan for 5 minutes. Slice and serve hot or warm.
 

 Citrus Salad with a peach and lime dressing

1 pink grapefruit
2 oranges 
1 lime
3 tangerines
1 fennel
!/2 cup Peach Balsamic
1/2 cup Persian Lime Oil
Sea Salt
Ground Black Pepper

Peel and section all the citrus. Discard seeds and pith. Slice the fennel thin with a sharp knife or a mandolin. Arrange the sliced fennel on a serving dish then add the citrus slices. In a cup whisk the Peach Balsamic and Persian Lime Oil with the salt and pepper. Drizzle on top of the citrus. Serve immediately. 
 

