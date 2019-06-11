Good Morning CT at Nine

8 Minute Meals: beef roll-ups with caramelized mushrooms and onions

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 12:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:25 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Healthy Living Expert Margaret Marshall makes easy beef roll-ups with caramelized vegetables for an 8 Minute Meal.

Ingredients:

4 thickly sliced deli roast beef slices 

4 slices of deli provolone cheese 

2 tsp olive oil

Teriyaki sauce (to taste)

2-3 red onions

Package of fresh mushrooms sliced

Fresh Spinach leaves

Tooth picks

Directions:

In sauce pan sauté 2tsp oil, sliced red onion and sliced mushroom.

Add Teriyaki sauce and cook until onions are translucent

Lay 4 slices roast beef flat.

Place one slice cheese on of each slice roast beef

Place cleaned fresh spinach leaves on top of cheese

Place onion and mushroom mixture on top of spinach leaves

Roll each piece and secure with a toothpick

Place in an oven-safe dish and put into a pre-heated 350 degree oven for about 10 minutes, just to heat the meat and melt the cheese.

Serves 4

