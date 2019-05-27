Good Morning CT at Nine

8 Minute Meals: Brazilian Style Steak

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 10:32 AM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 10:32 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Today's 8 Minute Meal: Brazilian Style Steak.

Chef Bill Marinelli came to Good Morning Connecticut at 9 to kick off grilling season. He showed us the ingredients needed to put together the meal for two.

What you will need: a double cut grill ready New York strip steak and kosher salt. Marinelli says this steak dish is easy to prepare. Simply salt the steak and refrigerate it overnight uncovered to thoroughly season the meat and dry out the moisture. When ready, place it on the grill and bring the internal temperature to 125 degrees.

If you want to follow along with Chef Bill's recipe, you can follow his social media accounts at @Bill_Marinelli in Instagram and @thedudeskitchen on Twitter.

