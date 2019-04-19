8 Minute Meals: cavatelli with peas and ricotta
(WTNH) - Chef Mark Vecchitto makes a spring cavatelli pasta dish with peas and ricotta.
Ingredients:
8 oz. Cavatelli ( about 2 cups )
2 tbl.EVOO
4 tbl. Butter
1 cup frozen peas
¼ cup grated parm.
½ cup chopped arugula
½ cup chopped basil
¼ cup chopped mint
1 cup ricotta cheese
½ tesp. Grated lemon zest
Directions:
Cook cavatelli in salted water drain and set aside but keep about ¾ cup of the pasta water to cook the peas in.
Once the peas are cooked add the rest of the ingredients except for the ricotta and lemon zest.
Mix the peas and pasta with salt and pepper and plate.
Mix the lemon zest with the ricotta and place a dollop onto the pasta.
