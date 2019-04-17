8 Minute Meals: Easter ham with orange pineapple glaze

(WTNH) - Chef Jeffrey Laboda of Elm City Market is helping you make the perfect Easter ham this year.

Ingredients:

- 6-8lb D’Artagnan Spiral Ham

- ½ Cup Pineapple Juice

- ½ Cup Orange Juice

- ¼ Cup Chestnut Honey

- 1 ½ Cup Dark Brown Sugar

- ½ Cup Whole Grain Mustard

- 1 Tbl Fresh Ginger (minced)

- ¼ Tsp Ground Cloves

- 2 Cups Vegetable Stock

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

2. Pour vegetable stock in roasting pan. Place spiral ham in pan and cover with foil. Cook for 1-1.5 hours using the rule of 10 minutes per pound. You want to bring the internal temperature to 140 degrees.

3. Mix pineapple juice, orange juice, chestnut honey, brown sugar, mustard, ginger, and cloves in saucepot over medium heat. Bring to a slow boil and reduce heat to simmer for 15 minutes and set aside. Be careful as you do not want this to come to a fast boil as it will overflow!

4. Uncover ham and spoon the glaze over the ham after reaching 140 degrees and place back in oven. You want to repeat these steps every 10 minutes for the next hour.

5. Remove from pan, serve on a platter, and enjoy!