8 Minute Meals: healthy salmon patties

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 10:52 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 10:52 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre makes healthy salmon patties with a kick.

 

Ingredients

1 7.5 oz can salmon

1/4 cup Manitoba Milling Co. Smooth Whole Milled Flaxseed

1 Tbsp cilantro chopped

1 tsp jalapeño diced (canned or fresh)

1/2 tsp minced garlic

1/4 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp paprika

1/4 cup carrots grated

1-2 Tbsp avocado or canola oil to fry

 

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.

Mix with hands and form into 4 small patties.

Heat oil in skillet over medium heat.

When oil begins to sizzle add salmon patties to the fry pan.

Cook until golden brown and crispy on each side. 

