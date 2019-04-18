Good Morning CT at Nine

8 Minute Meals: potato galette with mushrooms, leeks, and apple-wood smoked bacon

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 10:45 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 10:45 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Celebrity Chef Kevin Des Chenes makes a crispy potato dish stuffed with mushrooms, leeks, and apple-wood smoked bacon for an 8 Minute Meal. 

Watch the video above for instructions on how to make a potato galette.

Executive Chef, "Private Chef to The Stars" & Author of "Beyond My Chef Coat" Kevin Des Chenes has over 20 years of experience in the Hospitality industry. He is also an advocate for such charities as Michelle's Place & The Light Foundation. 

For more information on Kevin, click here.

