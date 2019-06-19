8 Minute Meals: spinach & cheese bites

(WTNH) - Chef and creator of Food Jules Liz Cerrato makes a cheesy snack the kids are sure to crave.

Ingredients:

4 packs Athens mini fillo shells

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 (10oz) frozen chopped spinach, thawed

1½ cups fontina cheese, shredded

½ cup parmesan cheese

4 green onions (scallions), minced

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper



Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease mini-muffin tray and place one mini fillo shell into each mini-muffin cup.

2. In a kitchen towel, ring water out of spinach until dry. Add to a large bowl, along with minced garlic, shredded fontina cheese, parmesan cheese, minced green onions and heavy cream. Season with salt and pepper. Mix until thoroughly combined.

3. Fill each fillo shell with spinach and cheese mixture. Bake for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted.

