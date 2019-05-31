Good Morning CT at Nine

8 Minute Meals: watermelon gazpacho

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:31 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 10:31 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Chef Mark Vecchitto makes a refreshing and satisfying soup for the spring and summer months.

Ingredients:

1 watermelon cubed

1 ea red and yellow pepper rough chopped

1 peeled and seeded English cucumber

2 cups chopped tomato

1 red onion chopped

¼ cup fresh mint

1 avocado cubed

Directions: 

Add all ingredients to a blender, blend till smooth ad a pinch of salt and pepper, blend a second time. Pour in bowl, add diced avocado and fresh mint to garnis.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 to provide live coverage&hellip;

News 8 to provide live coverage…

This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!

Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center