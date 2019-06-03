Good Morning CT at Nine

8th Annual Ride/Walk for Children to benefit PCRC

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 12:12 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The 8th Annual Ride / Walk for Children will benefits a program that assists children and young teenagers struggling with various life problems. 

The event takes place on Sunday, June 9th at the Quarry Walk in Oxford.

The routes are friendly to beginners.

Registration is $50 for bikers, $20 for walkers, and $10 for children under 10, biking or walking.

The procees benefit the Parent Child Resource Center, a division of BHCare.

The event kicks off at 8:30am and runs until 3:00pm.

For more information, click here.

