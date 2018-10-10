Good Morning CT at Nine

Advice for parents looking to get their health back on track

(WTNH) - The school year is in full swing, which means kids are settled in the routine, and parents can start making more time for themselves. Board-certified obesity medicine physician Dr. Scott Walker of Starling Physicians gives busy moms and dads advice for staying on top of their health.

More than one-third of U.S. adults are obese, and the rate in Connecticut is slightly lower, at one quarter. Rates of obesity are higher among middle age adults age 40-59 years and older adults age 60 and over.

Starling physicians offers a number of options for weight loss patients including commercial weight loss programs, nutritional counseling, and use of prescription weight loss medications.

When it comes to keeping on top of your health at home, Dr. Walker recommends setting small goals for yourself and talking to your doctor about a diet that works for your specific needs.

