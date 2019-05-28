Good Morning CT at Nine

Air travel etiquette with Karen Thomas

Posted: May 28, 2019 01:36 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Air travel can be stressful and require a great deal of patiece. Etiquette Expert Karen Thomas shares her manners to ensure everyone has a happy flight.

-The person in the middle seat gets both arm rests 

-Refrain from reclining without consent 

-Stand in the aisle to move for others 

-Keep your shoes on

-Do not bring any fast food or outside food on the plane
 

