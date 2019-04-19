Good Morning CT at Nine

Avoiding added sugar

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 10:51 AM EDT

(WTNH) - The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Americans consume about 19.5 teaspoons of added sugar every day. Registered Dietitian Pat Baird explains what to eat and what to avoid.

Pat suggests avoiding pretzels, whole wheat bagels, white rice that spike blood sugar.

Substitute Greek yogurt and berries for fruit yogurt or bagels.
Use hummus and guacamole dips with veggies like zucchini, cucumber, or broccoli.

Make sure you are reading food labels. 
New food labels will show added sugar.
Check HiddenSugar.com for names of sugars to look for on labels.
 

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
