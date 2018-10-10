Good Morning CT at Nine

Baby Slice visits the News 8 Studio

(WTNH) - MMA fighter Kevin 'Baby Slice' Ferguson Jr. visits the News 8 Studio!

Born in Miami, Florida, Baby Slice began his fighting career while living and training in West Hartford, Connecticut. He is the son of the late legendary fighter Kimbo Slice.

Baby Slice will be fighting at Mohegan Sun on Friday, October 12th. This is his fifth appearance under the Bellator banner against Corey Browning. Limited tickets are still available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office or Bellator.com.

