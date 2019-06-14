Budgeting for summer camp
(WTNH) - As summer camp prices continue to climb, Financial Consultant John Caserta is helping parents budget for it.
What should parents consider when paying for camp?
· Inquire about financial assistance. Some camps - especially those that may be associated with non-profit organizations – may have financial assistant available for parents.
· Build the cost of camp into your annual budget. Saving for the cost of summer camp throughout the year can be easier than scrambling to figure out how to pay a potentially large bill at the beginning of summer.
· Look for coupons. Groupon was recently offering 50% off various packages at Holiday Hill Day Camp.
What should parents consider when choosing a camp?
· Check if a program or youth camp is licensed. Youth camps it the state of Connecticut are required to be license. The CT Office of Early Childhood (OEC) has a lookup tool on their website to view the licensing status of the program you’re considering.
What are some alternatives to summer camp?
· Care.com recently release a great list of alternatives to summer camps, which included ideas such as:
- Local YMCA – While the availability and pricing of programs will vary by location, most chapters will offer financial assistance for programs.
- Local Parks & Recreation Department
- Museums
- Places of worship
What resources are available for parents?
· The American Camp Association (ACA) maintains a database of camps throughout the country and you can search by location, type, and even cost.
· MommyPoppins.com is a website written by local parents sharing different kid-friendly activities. They recently released a list of 25 free and affordable summer camps in Connecticut by town. https://mommypoppins.com/connecticut-kids/camps/25-free-and-affordable-summer-camps-in-connecticut
· ConneCT Kids is the State of Connecticut website that provides a summer planning guide for kids including information of summer camps and programs.
