Budgeting for summer camp

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:44 AM EDT

(WTNH) - As summer camp prices continue to climb, Financial Consultant John Caserta is helping parents budget for it.

 

What should parents consider when paying for camp?

· Inquire about financial assistance. Some camps - especially those that may be associated with non-profit organizations – may have financial assistant available for parents.

· Build the cost of camp into your annual budget. Saving for the cost of summer camp throughout the year can be easier than scrambling to figure out how to pay a potentially large bill at the beginning of summer.

· Look for coupons. Groupon was recently offering 50% off various packages at Holiday Hill Day Camp.

 

What should parents consider when choosing a camp?

· Check if a program or youth camp is licensed. Youth camps it the state of Connecticut are required to be license. The CT Office of Early Childhood (OEC) has a lookup tool on their website to view the licensing status of the program you’re considering.

 

What are some alternatives to summer camp?

· Care.com recently release a great list of alternatives to summer camps, which included ideas such as:

- Local YMCA – While the availability and pricing of programs will vary by location, most chapters will offer financial assistance for programs.

- Local Parks & Recreation Department

- Museums

- Places of worship

 

What resources are available for parents?

· The American Camp Association (ACA) maintains a database of camps throughout the country and you can search by location, type, and even cost.

· MommyPoppins.com is a website written by local parents sharing different kid-friendly activities. They recently released a list of 25 free and affordable summer camps in Connecticut by town. https://mommypoppins.com/connecticut-kids/camps/25-free-and-affordable-summer-camps-in-connecticut

· ConneCT Kids is the State of Connecticut website that provides a summer planning guide for kids including information of summer camps and programs.

 

