Good Morning CT at Nine

Cherry hazelnut fudge

By:

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 11:25 AM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 11:25 AM EST

(WTNH) - Nutritionist Kira Pantschenko gets into the holiday spirit with festive fudge: cherry and hazelnut flavored!

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup hazelnuts
  • Butter
  • 1 14 - ounce can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla 
  • 8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse sea salt flakes, plus more for sprinkling
  • 1/2 cup dried cherries, coarsely chopped

Directions:

  1. Place the hazelnuts in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake in a 250 degrees oven for 20 minutes until lightly toasted and the skins have cracked. Transfer the hazelnuts to a clean kitchen towel. Fold half of the towel over the top of the hazelnuts and roll them around gently to help remove the loosened skins. Transfer the skinned hazelnuts to a cutting board and chop coarsely.
  2. Line an 8x8x2-inch baking pan with foil. Butter the foil lightly; set aside. Set a heatproof bowl on a pot that has a few inches of simmering water (do not boil). In the bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, chocolate, chocolate-hazelnut spread, butter, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is melted and smooth.
  3. Remove the bowl from the heat. Add the toasted hazelnuts and dried cherries to the bowl and fold in until evenly combined. Spread evenly into the prepared baking pan. Let cool a few minutes, then sprinkle lightly with additional sea salt. Cover and refrigerate until firm, about 3 to 4 hours.
  4. Use the foil to lift the fudge from the pan. Remove and discard the foil. Use a large chef's knife to slice the fudge into 64 1-inch squares. Store in an airtight container.
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

2018 Holiday Specials and…
ABC

2018 Holiday Specials and…

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center