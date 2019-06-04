Good Morning CT at Nine

Connecticut MG Walk is coming to Hubbard Park in Meriden

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 11:48 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 11:48 AM EDT

(WTNH) - The Connecticut MG Walk is all about taking steps toward a world without Myasthenia Gravis.

Myasthenia Gravis (MG) is a rare chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease. 

The walk by the CT MG Support Group is aimed at celebrating loved ones living with MG, and commemorate the research the group has helped develop with funds raised.

 Dr. Matthew Imperioli from the UConn Medical Center is this year's walk's Medical Ambassador. 

The walk begins on Monday, June 9th at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Check-in begins at 9:00am and the ceremony starts at 10:00am.

