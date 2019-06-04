Connecticut MG Walk is coming to Hubbard Park in Meriden
(WTNH) - The Connecticut MG Walk is all about taking steps toward a world without Myasthenia Gravis.
Myasthenia Gravis (MG) is a rare chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease.
The walk by the CT MG Support Group is aimed at celebrating loved ones living with MG, and commemorate the research the group has helped develop with funds raised.
Dr. Matthew Imperioli from the UConn Medical Center is this year's walk's Medical Ambassador.
The walk begins on Monday, June 9th at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Check-in begins at 9:00am and the ceremony starts at 10:00am.
For more information, watch the video above.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Congress launches Big Tech antitrust probe
- Amazon says 10 million items now qualify for 1-day delivery
- Chipotle says tariffs could increase costs $15M
- Judge rejects Congress' challenge of border wall funding
- Ellen Bree Burns, pioneering federal judge, dies at 95
- PD: 5 fatal overdoses in Hartford since Monday night
- New Haven man killed in FBI shootout, missing New Haven woman found at scene
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
In case you didn't realize, mosquito season is in full swing, and thanks to a very wet spring, the population is through the roof.Read More »
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- More clouds on mild Tuesday afternoon
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
Don't Miss
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Join us for the Capitol Report…
On Wednesday, June 5th at 4 p.m., join News 8's Mark Davis, George Colli…Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Connecticut Dads: Tell Us why your Dad is the best
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your Dad...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ellen Bree Burns, pioneering federal judge, dies at 95
Retired U.S. District Judge Ellen Bree Burns, the first woman to serve on the...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: 5 fatal overdoses in Hartford since Monday night
Hartford police said there have been five overdose deaths in the city since...Read More »
-
New Haven man killed in FBI shootout, missing New Haven woman found at scene
A missing New Haven woman was found in New York at the scene where a New...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man injured after crashing into utility pole in Putnam
A Woodstock man was injured after crashing into a utility pole in Putnam on...Read More »
Video Center
-
Pratt & Whitney assembles care packages
A change of pace for some workers at Pratt & Whitney today. Instead of making jet engines, hundreds of workers are putting together care packages for U.S. military personnel stationed overseas.Read More »
-
2 dead in fiery crash that closed part of I-84 West in East Hartford
Two people were killed in a four vehicle accident on Interstate 84 westbound in East Hartford on Monday morning.Read More »
-
House passes state budget deal, bill moves to Senate
State Budget doesn't increase tax rates but it does increase taxes.Read More »