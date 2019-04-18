Good Morning CT at Nine

CT Shoreline Fire Dept. Food Drive

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 06:27 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 11:07 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Connecticut's shoreline fire departments are coming together to host a food drive for residents in need.

The food drive kicks off on Saturday, April 27th from 9am to 1pm.

Participating fire departments & additional locations:

Old Saybrook Fire Department, 310 Main Street and also OSFD food drop-offs at: Stop & Shop in Old Saybrook and Big Y in Old Saybrook.
 
Westbrook Fire Department, 15 South Main Street.
 
Essex Fire Department, 11 Saybrook Road & Colonial Market.
 
Clinton Fire Department, 35 East Main Street and Stop & Shop, Clinton
 
North Madison Fire Department & Roberts Food Market, 864 Opening Hill Road.
 
Chester Fire Department, 6 High Street.
 
Deep River Fire Department, 58 Union Street.
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center