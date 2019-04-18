CT Shoreline Fire Dept. Food Drive

(WTNH) - Connecticut's shoreline fire departments are coming together to host a food drive for residents in need.

The food drive kicks off on Saturday, April 27th from 9am to 1pm.

Participating fire departments & additional locations:

Old Saybrook Fire Department, 310 Main Street and also OSFD food drop-offs at: Stop & Shop in Old Saybrook and Big Y in Old Saybrook.

Westbrook Fire Department, 15 South Main Street.

Essex Fire Department, 11 Saybrook Road & Colonia l Market.

Clinton Fire Department, 35 East Main Street and Stop & Shop, Clinton

North Madison Fire Department & Robert ’ s Food Market, 864 Opening Hill Road.

Chester Fire Department, 6 High Street.