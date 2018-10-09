Detecting breast cancer with women and men

(WTNH) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Imran Ali, Physician Fellow at UCONN Health answers our questions when it comes to detection and prevention in men and women.

Who should get mammograms and when should you start?

Dr. Ali: Prevention is the name of the game when it comes to breast cancer as in the early stages it is much easier to manage with either a small lumpectomy where the lesion is removed before it can metastasize or spread to other parts of the body. The guidelines for screening have been all over the place but the current consensus is that women age 50-74 should have a mammogram every 2 years. Those are the guidelines from the United States Preventive Task Force. Some people should take account a family history of breast cancer so that women aged 40 who have a family history should also undergo mammography every 2 years as well. For those under age 40 who are not at high risk to have a breast exam performed by your doctor every 3 years. Those who are high risk include those who had any type of radiation to the chest during their teenage years for say another cancer and those who have relatives who carry the BRCA gene mutation. Finally, I take care of a lot of older patients so the arbitrary cut off of age 75 for stopping mammograms is just a guideline. We are seeing people living longer so in some cases continuing to do mammograms but that is a discussion you need to have with your doctor.

Should people get Genetic Testing for Breast Cancer?

Dr. Ali: If you have a first degree relative with Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer or who you know has the BRCA mutation you should get tested. If you are carrier it is important because your doctor may do an MRI every year and do mammograms every year instead of every 2 years starting at age 30. There could also be additional drugs that your doctor can prescribe that can reduce your overall risk of developing cancer.

What Treatments are Out There for Breast Cancer? There are a lot of commercials about new drugs; can you tell us more about what is in the pipeline?

Dr. Ali: The mainstay is surgery and chemotherapy along with depending on what type of tumor you have drugs that block estrogen that feed the tumor even more. Exciting new drugs on the horizon including immunotherapy and now CDK enzyme inhibitors which can be taken by mouth.