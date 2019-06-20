Diner fundraiser in support of Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
(WTNH) - June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. The Alzheimer's Association, Connecticut Chapter, are hoping a diner fundraiser across the state will help inspire people to take care of their brain and eat healthy.
The 'Diner to End Alz" Fundraiser is happening at multiple diner locations in Connecticut on Saturday, June 22nd from 6am to 3pm.
The diners participating include:
Parthenon Diner of Branford
Parthenon Diner of Old Saybrook
Mystic Diner
Mill Plain Diner of Danbury
You can contact the Alzheimer's Association's 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900.
Watch video below to check out a brain healthy 8 Minute Meal by John Sousoulas with Parthenon Diner.
More Stories
-
- Connecticut's Move Over law stresses safe driving
- Crews respond to a house fire at a 6-family residence in New Britain
- ‘Jeopardy!' champ playing in Las Vegas World Series of Poker
- Lamont says he's "in on back and forth" over UConn and Big East
- Fatal crash at Hammonasset being investigated
- Former Yale basketball captain settles sexual misconduct lawsuit with university
- Suit: Generic drug makers used code to fix price increases
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Slightly more humid for Monday evening, before rain arrives Tuesday
Don't Miss
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
53 New Haven teacher positions will not be eliminated
After public outcry, it appears the New Haven Board of Education is changing...Read More »
-
Connecticut's Move Over law stresses safe driving
Summer is in full swing which means heavy vacation traffic, lots of...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crews respond to a house fire at a 6-family residence in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) -- New Britain firefighters responded to a fire at...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP source: Big East votes to invite UConn to rejoin
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The presidents of the schools in the Big East...Read More »
-
Fatal crash at Hammonasset being investigated
A solemn circle of friends often sitting in silence.Read More »
Video Center
-
New Haven teacher positions not eliminated
News 8 at 11pmRead More »
-
Move Over Law
News 8 at 11pmRead More »
-
Nyberg: Pickard Chilton
On Nyberg: international architectural firm, Pickard ChitonRead More »