Donate Life CT partners with New Have Public Schools

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 11:28 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 11:28 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Donate Life Connecticut and New Haven Public Schools are working together to educate young peole about organ donations and transplants.

Transplant surgeon Dr. Sukru Emre of Yale School of Medicine explains the imporance of the partnership in the interview above.

