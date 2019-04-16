Dr. Patty Ann Tublin shares her advice for changes at work and at home

(WTNH) - From changes in your job, to changes in your family, sometimes you just need a little advice! Relationship Expert Dr. Patty Ann Tublin points you in the right direction by answers your questions for her Tuesday Tips of Advice.

Brittany in Hartford:

"I'm so scared I'm going to lose my job due to Artificial Intelligence. What should I do? "

Dr. Patty Ann:

These tips will work across the board for anyone in any job anywhere:

1. Stay Relevant - As Babe Ruth once said: "Yesterday's home run doesn't win today's game". So always stay relevant.

3 Ways to Stay Relevant

1. Be aware of the direction your field/specialty is going

2. Stay ahead of the curve (of that direction)

3. Stay curious

4. Always be learning

Tommy in West Berlin:

"I know this might sound really mean, but my wife had a baby 18 months ago and she has really let herself go.. is there a nice way [I can bring it to her attention]?"

Dr. Patty Ann:

1. Ask her if she Is getting enough sleep? Research shows that lack of sleep often leads to weight gain.

2. Ask her if she is getting enough help with both the baby and the million other tasks related to the baby?

3. Does she know you love her unconditionally?

4. Have you tried to encourage her to take time out of her busy schedule to have time for herself? Have you offered to help with the baby to make this possible?

I strongly suggest you approach your concern from a place of how you can help her transition to this wonderful, although stressful new role of mother before you do anything else.

Send your questions to Dr. Patty Ann Tublin on Twitter: @drpattyann.

