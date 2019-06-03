Energizing chocolate smoothie with April Godfrey
(WTNH) - Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey makes a chocolate smoothie sure to get your Monday off to an enegrgizing start!
Ingredients:
1 frozen banana
1 cup coconut milk
2 tbsp cashew butter (you can use any kind of nut butter you would like, they all work and are all delicious in this blend)
1 tbsp cacao powder
1 tsp maca powder
1/2 tsp ground vanilla bean powder ( or one tsp of vanilla)
1/4 tsp cinnamon
2 medjool dates
4 ice cubes
Directions:
-Place all of the ingredients in the blender and blend away
-Enjoy a super energized morning!
Add-in suggestions:
Hemp protein and Bee Pollen. Use one or the other or add both. 1 tsp of beepollen is a great immune system booster, and 1 tbsp of hulled hemp hearts is a nice protein boost.
More Stories
-
- 7 taken to hospital after 18 wheeler hits CT Transit bus in North Haven
- Reports: Justice Dept. preparing antitrust probe of Google
- Sephora to close US stores on June 5 for inclusion workshops
- Bishop faces backlash after tweet about Pride Month
- Missing Hawaii hiker Amanda Eller: 'I realize that I was irresponsible'
- Deep River coffee shop - employing those with disabilities - celebrates grand opening
- TSA finds loaded gun at Bradley Airport
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
Across the country, we average about 269 tornadoes in the month of May. Just within the last two weeks, there have been roughly 263 confirmed tornadoes.Read More »
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Windy and cool weather for Monday morning
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
- At least 7 dead as severe weather hits the Plains; storms next headed to East Coast
Don't Miss
News 8 to provide live coverage…
This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
More charges expected for husband and girlfriend of missing New Canaan mother
It started with a missing mother in New Canaan, and it has now turned into a...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7 taken to hospital after 18 wheeler hits CT Transit bus in North Haven
Seven people were injured after an 18 wheeler truck struck a CT Transit bus...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bishop faces backlash after tweet about Pride Month
Rhode Island's Roman Catholic bishop on Sunday defended a tweet urging...Read More »
-
Deep River coffee shop - employing those with disabilities - celebrates grand opening
The java is hot, the ice cream is fresh and the service comes with a smile.Read More »
-
TSA finds loaded gun at Bradley Airport
A Niantic man was arrested Sunday after Transportation Security...Read More »
Video Center
-
Additional charges in New Canaan missing mother case
News 8 at NoonRead More »
-
Developments after arraignment in New Canaan case
News 8 at NoonRead More »
-
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »