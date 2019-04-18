(WTNH) - The non-profit organization Tricirlce Inc. is focusing on addiction recovery.

TriCircle Inc. provides resources for individuals and their families who are affected by substance use disorders. Through education, research, and community engagement the organization is dedicated to providing the tools that build strong futures.

The non-profit is holding a recovery block party where the public can attend. It kicks off Saturday, May 18th at PNA park in Wallingford. The event runs from 10am to 3pm. Registration is $5. For more information, click here.