Fundraiser to benefit the Branford Arts & Cultural Alliance

(WTNH) - A day to appreciate the arts, while enjoying local food and drink, is benefiting the Branford Arts and Cultural Alliance.

The BACA at the Brewery event will kick off on Thursday, October 18th from 5pm to 8pm at Stony Creek Brewery.

The event will feature music from Sal Nunz & Friends, as well as sculptures on display from Branford artist Susan Faracelli.

The BACA fundraiser is the organization's first effort to raise funds for adaptive reuse of Canoe Brook House to expand its current offerings to the Branford community and surrounding shoreline communities.

Tickets are $25 per person.

