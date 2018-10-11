Good Morning CT at Nine

Groundbreaking for new Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Simsbury

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 12:07 PM EDT

(WTNH) - A group of local students are honoring Reverand Doctor Martin Luther King Junior with a new memorial in Simsbury. Simsbury High School student Brikene Grajcevci and Vice Chairman of Simsbury Free Library's Board of Trustees Tara Willerup talk about what inspired the memorial.

A group of Simsbury students learned Martin Luther King Jr.'s two summers spent working in Simsbury tobacco fields were instrumental in shaping his future and decision to become a minister.

The new, permanent memorial at the Simsbury Library will include a series of five etched glass panels that appear to float unsupported, as MLK's ideas were not meant to be contained by walls and were available to everyone.

Markers will be constructed out of brownstone, used in many of Simsbury's historic buildings, along with Georgia granite.

Supporters can purchase personalized bricks that will be used on the pathway. Over 300 people have purchased a brick so far!

Students will lead the groundbreaking of the memorial on October 11th. 

To help out, click here.

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Halloween Happenings across…
Watch the Connecticut…
2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
