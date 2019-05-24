Good Morning CT at Nine

Healthy and Natural ways to get long lashes

Long eye lashes are a desired trait for many of us, but what if you don't want to use lots of makeup or extensions?

Beauty Guru Alicia Grande came to Good Morning Connecticut to talk about five ways to get the look the natural and healthy way.

First, Grande says Green Tea. Take advantage of the beneficial properties of green tea, such as flavonoids. Dip a cotton ball in green tea and smear it over the eyelashes. The tea will stimulate growth and help clean the follicles, allowing for more substantial growth to occur.

Second, Brushing. Stimulate growth and promote healthy lashes by brushing your lashes twice a day with a lash comb. Brushing helps to distribute the natural oils along the length of your lashes to help keep them strong.

Third, Castor Oil.

Fourth, Proper Diet. You can help promote lash growth by eating a healthy diet that's high in protein and vitamins. Foods like fish, eggs, beans, and yogurt are all good choices that can contribute to healthy lashes. Soy protein is also beneficial for simulating lash growth.

Fifth, Homemade Eyelash Serum. Coconut oil is packed with beneficial fatty acids that can help strengthen your lashes. And a little bit of lavender essential oil provides additional nourishment! To make it, simply fill a small roller bottle with fractionated coconut oil, and add a drop of lavender essential oil right on top. Replace the roller cap and shake gently to incorporate.

