Good Morning CT at Nine

Homemade holiday gifts

By:

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 11:21 AM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 11:21 AM EST

(WTNH) - Homemade gifts is a thoughtful way to go this holiday season. Not only can they save you money, but they're personal and fun to make!

Fashion expert Jeni Elizabeth shares her own crafty gift ideas for kids and adults:

- Make a DIY interest board to hang artwork catered to the recipients interests. This is a great way to recycle magazines.

- Design your own ugly sucks with buttons, googly eyes, and pompoms. Real Ugly Socks gives you everything you need in their sock making kits.

- Use temporary tattoos to add style to a plain pair of shoes, or a bag such as the vegan leather cosmetic case from Lulu Dharma. Inked by Dani has unique and funky temporary tattoo designs that kids will love.

- Use LEGOS to design your own photo frame.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

2018 Holiday Specials and…
ABC

2018 Holiday Specials and…

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center