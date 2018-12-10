Homemade holiday gifts

(WTNH) - Homemade gifts is a thoughtful way to go this holiday season. Not only can they save you money, but they're personal and fun to make!

Fashion expert Jeni Elizabeth shares her own crafty gift ideas for kids and adults:

- Make a DIY interest board to hang artwork catered to the recipients interests. This is a great way to recycle magazines.

- Design your own ugly sucks with buttons, googly eyes, and pompoms. Real Ugly Socks gives you everything you need in their sock making kits.

- Use temporary tattoos to add style to a plain pair of shoes, or a bag such as the vegan leather cosmetic case from Lulu Dharma. Inked by Dani has unique and funky temporary tattoo designs that kids will love.

- Use LEGOS to design your own photo frame.