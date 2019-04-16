Good Morning CT at Nine

Jillian Simms makes baked yogurt with strawberry rhubarb compote

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 10:58 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 11:07 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Pastry Chef Jillian Simms for Grainne Baking Company makes baked yogurt with strawberry rhubarb compote.

Baked yogurt ingredients: 

8 T. honey

½ T. vanilla bean

1 c. plain yogurt

1 c. cream

¾ c. sweetened condensed milk

Directions: 

Pre-heat oven to 250 degrees. Set 8 4-ounce ramekins or jam jars on a baking sheet. Place 1 T honey in the bottom of each jar and set aside.

Split vanilla bean and scrape seeds into a medium bowl. Add yogurt, cream, and condensed milk and whisk to combine. Divide yogurt mixture evenly among prepared jars. Bake 20-30 minutes, until tops of baked yogurts are just set. Cool on a wire rack, then refrigerate overnight or until thoroughly chilled. Top with strawberry rhubarb compote to serve.

Compote Ingredients:

1 lb rhubarb, cut into ½ inch pieces

2 T. water or white wine

1 c. sugar

1 pint strawberries, hulled and quartered

Directions: 

Combine rhubarb, water, and sugar in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook until rhubarb is tender, 10-15 minutes. Add strawberries and cook an additional 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and chill until serving.

 

