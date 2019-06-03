Good Morning CT at Nine

June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

(WTNH) - June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. In Connecticut, 78,000 people are living with Alzheimer's.

The Alzheimer's Association CT Chapter works to turn Connecticut purple to help raise awareness.

Every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer's in the United States.

Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia.

Raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease by sharing your story, wearing purple and taking action. 

A 24-7 help line is available at 1-800-272-3900.

For more information on Alzheimer's and the organization, click here.

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

