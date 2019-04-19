Good Morning CT at Nine

Law enforcement expert Gary MacNamara discusses community concerns after officer involved shooting

Apr 19, 2019

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 10:45 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Protests are expected to continue following an officer inolved shooting in New Haven.

One woman, who was part of an unarmed couple, caught in the line of fire ending up in the hospital.

Executive Director of Public Safety at Sacred Heart University and Retired Police Chief of Fairfield Gary MacNamara discusses community concerns, polcie protocol, and establishing trust between the people and police.

Law enforcement expert Gary MacNamara was on the force for more than 30 years before retiring and leading public safety at Sacred Heart.

Watch the interview above.

