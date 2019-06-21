Good Morning CT at Nine

Local mom and blogger finishes '50 States, 50 Books' project.

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 11:09 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 11:09 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Connecticut Mom Charnaie Gordon and her children Madison and Barrnington complete their challenge of donating books to underprivileged children in all 50 states. 

The effort was all part of their '50 States, 50 Books' project.

As summer vacation begins, Charnaie shares tips for parents looking to make checking off their summer reading list fun:

-Cater the books to your child's interest, if possible

-Take advantage of your local library

-Find free reading logs, games like 'reading bingo' for your child to play

-Don't wait until the last minute to complete your list

For more information, watch the interview above.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center