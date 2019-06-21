Local mom and blogger finishes '50 States, 50 Books' project.

(WTNH) - Connecticut Mom Charnaie Gordon and her children Madison and Barrnington complete their challenge of donating books to underprivileged children in all 50 states.

The effort was all part of their '50 States, 50 Books' project.

As summer vacation begins, Charnaie shares tips for parents looking to make checking off their summer reading list fun:

-Cater the books to your child's interest, if possible

-Take advantage of your local library

-Find free reading logs, games like 'reading bingo' for your child to play

-Don't wait until the last minute to complete your list

