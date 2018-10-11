Monster cupcakes for Halloween
(WTHN) - Pastry chef Maria Bruscino-Sanchez of Sweet Maria's in Waterbury makes monster cupcakes, perfect for your child's Halloween party!
White Cupcakes:
Makes 20 regular size cupcakes or 40 mini cupcakes
2 ½ cups cake flour
1 ½ cups sugar
3 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
¼ pound, plus 3 tablespoons butter, softened
5 egg whites
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350.
2. Line cupcake pans with paper liners.
3. In an electric mixer, on low speed, blend flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt until mixed. Add butter and mix until uniformly blended.
4. In a separate bowl, mix egg whites, milk and vanilla with a wire whisk. Add egg mixture to flour mixture. Mix on medium speed for 1-2 minutes.
5. Scrape down the sides and bottom of mixing bowl. Continue to beat at medium high speed for another 3-4 minutes, until batter is blended and smooth.
6. Pour batter into cupcake liners. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until a tester comes out with a fine crumb. ( 15 to 20 minutes for mini cupcakes)
7. Remove from the oven and cool cupcakes on wire cooling racks. Cool completely before icing.
Buttercream Frosting:
½ pound unsalted butter, softened
6 cups confectioners sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 ounces water
Directions:
1. In an electric mixer on low speed, cream the butter and 4 cups of the confectioners sugar. Add vanilla. Gradually add remaining 2 cups of sugar and water. Beat on high speed 5 to 8 minutes until light in color and texture.
Assembling Monsters:
food coloring, pastry bags, toothpicks, Necco wafers and m&m candies
* Unwrap mini cupcake from cupcake liner.
* Place on top of a regular size cupcake. Insert a toothpick into the center of the mini to secure it to the cupcake.
* Fill a pastry bag with buttercream frosting that has been colored lime green, purple or whatever monster color you’d like.
* Cut a small hole in the pastry bag or use a # 7 pastry tip.
* Squiggle frosting all over cupcakes.
* Place Necco wafer “eyes” onto monster. Use a dab of icing to secure an M&M eyeball into the center of the wafer.
Hurricane Michael: An aerial view of destruction
Footage capture by drone shows the damage in Panama City Beach, Florida.
