Good Morning CT at Nine

National Health Care Decision Day

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 11:05 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 11:05 AM EDT

(WTNH) - April 16th is National Health Care Decisions Day: a day to raise awareness about planning ahead of a health crisis. Yale New Haven Hospital is launching a special public service program to help patients.

The campaign is part of a national initiative to encourage adults of all ages to make decisions ahead of time and put their wishes in writing. Doing so brings piece of mind to families and helps avoid the common but difficult situations when a person becomes seriously ill.

For more information on what you should be discussing with your loved ones, watch the interview above.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center