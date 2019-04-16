National Health Care Decision Day

(WTNH) - April 16th is National Health Care Decisions Day: a day to raise awareness about planning ahead of a health crisis. Yale New Haven Hospital is launching a special public service program to help patients.

The campaign is part of a national initiative to encourage adults of all ages to make decisions ahead of time and put their wishes in writing. Doing so brings piece of mind to families and helps avoid the common but difficult situations when a person becomes seriously ill.

For more information on what you should be discussing with your loved ones, watch the interview above.