(WTNH) - News 8 sits down with the Connecticut winners of the FedEx Junior Business Challenge.

The FedEx Junior Business Challenge gives young people a chance to share their business ideas with an elite pannel of judges.

The winners from Connecticut were selected on June 18th at the Travelers Championship. Nick Mendez of Somers High School, Kenya Moaning of Granby Memorial High School. and Zach Calnan and Jesse Harrington of Simsbury High School are credited with inventing the Simplex Lanyard.

The Simplex Lanyard provides a simple way to hold your keys and ID, while turning into a portable device to charge your phone, all in one convenient place.