Good Morning CT at Nine

News 8 sits down with the Connecticut winners of the FedEx Junior Business Challenge

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 11:34 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 11:34 AM EDT

(WTNH) - News 8 sits down with the Connecticut winners of the FedEx Junior Business Challenge.

The FedEx Junior Business Challenge gives young people a chance to share their business ideas with an elite pannel of judges.

The winners from Connecticut were selected on June 18th at the Travelers Championship. Nick Mendez of Somers High School, Kenya Moaning of Granby Memorial High School. and Zach Calnan and Jesse Harrington of Simsbury High School are credited with inventing the Simplex Lanyard.

The Simplex Lanyard provides a simple way to hold your keys and ID, while turning into a portable device to charge your phone, all in one convenient place.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center