Nutrition tips to help improve your golf game

(WTHN) - Golf season is in full swing. If you want to have a better game this year, you can skip getting a new set of clubs. Registered Dietitian Pat Baird shares simple nutrition changes you can make to improve your swing.

Maintain Stable Blood Glucose

Glucose is the main and best source of energy for the body and the brain.

Steady glucose levels help focus and concentration.

Skipping meals or snacks lowers glucose, diminishes focus & concentration, and means poor performance.

Plan snacks wisely. They help maintain glucose levels - and contribution to hydration - fruits, veggies.

Reduce Inflammation

Inflammation - which affects muscles and joints - is created or reduced through diet and the environment.

Sugar, fatty foods, alcohol, lack of sleep, cigarette smoking all increase inflammation.

Seafood (omega-3 fatty acids), fruits and veggies are among the most potent inflammation fighters.

Avoid Added Sugar

Sugar, honey, jams, muffins and any added sugar spikes blood glucose causing a rapid rise and then a rapid drop.

These spikes zap energy and destroy focus & concentration

Beware of protein bars! They often have high amounts of sugar, so read the labels carefully.

Maintain Hydration

Fluids are important even in cooler weather

You booze, you lose! Alcohol pulls fluid out of the body and lowers blood glucose.

Start drinking water at home to ensure good hydration by the time you get to the course.