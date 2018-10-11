Good Morning CT at Nine

October is National Fire Prevention Month

(WTNH) - October is National Fire Prevention Month. Executive Director of Community Health Strategies Molly Clifford talks about the importance of fire safety skills.

'Play Safe! Be Safe!' is an award-winning fire safety education program developed by BIC Corporation and Fireproof Children that helps educators and parents teach fire safety skills to young children.

The program consists of in-person workshops for educators, a robust kit of educational tools, and an interactive website with educational games and activities to teach children the importance of fire safety and prevention. Fireproof Children, a division of Community Health Strategies, has been working to reduce children’s fire play and fire setting for more than 25 years and began working with BIC Corporation more than 22 years ago to create the 'Play Safe! Be Safe!' program.

For resources, facts, and games for kids, click here. 

