Prospect man honored as Hall of Fame dad

(WTNH) - A prospect man wins the Connecticut title for the Haggar Hall of Fame Dad Contest.

Danielle O'Leary wrote a touching essay for her father Bernie O'Leary, where she talks about how he always put family first, even through the toughest of times.

Bernie has overcome a brain tumor, quadruple bypass surgery, and a heart attack.

He is now a volunteer firefighter of the Prospect Fire Department which he says has changed his life.

Danielle's essay won Bernie the state title of the Haggar Hall of Fame Dad contest.

Danielle says she wrote the letter as an opportunity to express how she really feels about her dad.

