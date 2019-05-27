Safety tips for preparing and grilling food
(WTNH) - Memorial Day is the unofficial start to outdoor cooking, but before you fire up that grill, there are some health and safety reminders you should be aware of.
Physician Assistant with ProHealth Physicians, Jennifer Clark-Connor came by the station to talk safety.
She says during this fun time it's important to take precautions when it comes to safe food handling, preparation and cooking and avoiding dreaded food-borne illnesses like Salmonella and E. coli.
To prevent food poisoning at home, especially on Memorial Day, wash your hands, utensils, and food surfaces often, keep raw foods separate from ready-to-eat foods, and cook foods to a safe temperature.
Also, double check expiration dates on foods, like chicken, hot dogs, or other meats, before cooking. If you happen to get sick, seek medical attention if you experience frequent vomiting and are unable to keep liquids down, have diarrhea for more than three days, or extreme pain or severe cramping
Keep an eye out for signs and symptoms of dehydration, like excessive thirst, dry mouth, little or no urination, and severe weakness. You may require intravenous (IV) fluids administered by a medical professional if you're dehydrated and are unable to keep fluids down when you drink.
She says to always begin your food preparation with clean hands, utensils, and surfaces. Then, take a look at your produce and protein. If there happen to be any bruised or damaged areas since the time you bought them, cut them away. Discard anything that appears to be rotten on produce.
While your sink is nearby, make sure your produce is rinsed thoroughly with water. Some items, like cucumbers or melons, should be scrubbed with a produce brush. Pat them dry after a thorough cleaning.
Raw ground beef, pork, lamb, or veal should be cooked to 160 degrees, while raw poultry should be cooked at 165 internally. Using that thermometer is the only way of knowing if your food has reached a high enough temperature to destroy food borne bacteria.
If you don't have a thermometer handy, it's a good rule of thumb to cook meats until juices run clear. For safety and quality, allow meat to rest for at least three minutes before carving or consuming. If you prefer a more well-done cook on your meat, you can choose to cook to higher temperatures.
When it comes to grill safety, especially around children, always supervise a barbecue grill when it's in use, and never grill indoors. It's best to use long-handled tools that are especially made for grilling to keep the chef safe. The grill should always be cleaned before use, especially after a long winter of infrequent use. Any excess dust or grease can cause a fire.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Gillette shares ad of dad teaching transgender son to shave
- Lifeguards warn swimmers and surfers of strong rip currents
- Full list of State Parks filled to capacity on Memorial Day
- Stratton Brook Road closed as Simsbury police investigate car accident
- Hebron couple raises awareness about LGBTQ people fostering and adopting through DCF
- Safety tips for preparing and grilling food
- Boating safety tips for Memorial Day
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
A tornado leveled a motel and tore through a mobile home park near Oklahoma City overnight, killing two people and injuring at least 29 others before a second twister raked a suburb of Tulsa more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away, authorities said Sunday.Read More »
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
- At least 7 dead as severe weather hits the Plains; storms next headed to East Coast
- Another day of tornadoes in Midwest, but St. Louis spared
- Tornadoes on the Plains not as bad as feared; threat remains
- Tornado damage in New Haven County still being repaired one year later
- Reflecting on Connecticut tornadoes 1 year later
- More beautiful weather for Memorial Day
Don't Miss
Memorial Day 2019 events across…
Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…
The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Lifeguards warn swimmers and surfers of strong rip currents
If you're planning on spending time at the beach today, you're going to want...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Full list of State Parks filled to capacity on Memorial Day
This Memorial Day, people are headed to the State Parks to enjoy the sun....Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stratton Brook Road closed as Simsbury police investigate car accident
Simsbury police is on the scene for a motor vehicle accident on Stratton...Read More »
-
Hebron couple raises awareness about LGBTQ people fostering and adopting through DCF
When Chris and Chad Raasumaa-Boots got married, Chris had two biological kids...Read More »
-
Safety tips for preparing and grilling food
Memorial Day is the unofficial start to outdoor cooking, but before you fire...Read More »
Video Center
-
Take a Listen: WWII Veteran plays National Anthem on Harmonica
An inspiring moment Sunday before the U.S. Women's Soccer Team's game against Mexico.96-year-old World War II Veteran Pete Dupre performed the National Anthem on his harmonica.Read More »
-
Queensland and Uber partner to launch scUber
From May 27- June 18, riders can experience this incredible underwater world exclusively through the Uber app.Read More »
-
Gillette shares ad of dad teaching transgender son to shave
Gillette is embracing the LGBT community in a new ad.Read More »