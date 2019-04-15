(WTNH) - Local volunteers and partners of the American Red Cross will come together to install free smoke alarms in Greater New Haven for their Sound the Alarm initiative.

The home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event is part of a two-week push of Sound the Alarm events in 100 cities with a high risk of home fire, which kill more people in a typical year in the U.S than all other natural disasters combined. Most deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.

Sound the Alarm begins on Saturday, April 27th from 9am to 2pm.

To sign up to volunteer or make an appointment for a free smoke alarm, click here.