Sound the Alarm
(WTNH) - Local volunteers and partners of the American Red Cross will come together to install free smoke alarms in Greater New Haven for their Sound the Alarm initiative.
The home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event is part of a two-week push of Sound the Alarm events in 100 cities with a high risk of home fire, which kill more people in a typical year in the U.S than all other natural disasters combined. Most deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.
Sound the Alarm begins on Saturday, April 27th from 9am to 2pm.
To sign up to volunteer or make an appointment for a free smoke alarm, click here.
More Stories
-
- Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max jets
- Police: Nobody injured in small plane crash on Long Island
- 'It has to stop': Omar says Trump encourages violence, hate
- 107 years ago the Titanic sank in the Atlantic Ocean
- Accessibility For All: New initiative helps families with special needs visit local destinations
- Student dies after Fordham University bell tower fall
- Lots of changes and some surprises this tax season
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
It's just a fantastic neighborhood when the trees bloom its another world...it's just beautiful.Read More »
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
- Looking back on April Fools' Day blizzard of 1997
- River flooding a concern in Connecticut as northern snow melts
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Part of I-95 north remains closed in Stamford after tractor trailer rollover
Part of Interstate 95 northbound remains closed in Stamford after a tractor...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police: Nobody injured in small plane crash on Long Island
Police on Long Island said a small plane carrying three people went down in a...Read More »
-
Accessibility For All: New initiative helps families with special needs visit local destinations
A new initiative, launched in early April, is empowering parents who have...Read More »
-
Student dies after Fordham University bell tower fall
A student who was injured when she fell from the Fordham University bell...Read More »
-
Lots of changes and some surprises this tax season
This year's tax season has been full of changes.Read More »
Video Center
-
Midday Monday weather
Monday midday forecastRead More »
-
Sound the Alarm
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
8 Minute Meals: asparagus with homemade Hollandaise sauce
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »