The dangers of playing through the pain

(WTNH) - 42% of young athletes admit to playing through an injury, which can have big consequences. Dr. Krishn Sharma, orthopedic spine surgeon with Stamford Health, and student-athlete William Cosco talk about spotting the signs of a bigger problem when it comes to playing through the pain.

After playing through the pain, William suffered seven stress fractures in his back while playing football.

Many student athletes do not report injuries because they are afraid, due to the mental and psychosocial stigma of it.

Now in better health, Will hopes to get back on the football and lacrosse fields to earn a college scholarship.

