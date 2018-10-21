Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Connecticut
Crime
Politics
Washington D.C. News
Health
Consumer
News 8 Investigators
Regional News
National
International
Technology
Unusual Stories
Top Stories
European heat wave sees Germany put speed curbs on autobahn
Top Stories
YouTube gaming personality Desmond ‘Etika’ Amofah found dead, police say
Seoul: US, N Korea in talks to set up 3rd Trump-Kim summit
In Oregon, stark rural-urban divide fuels climate dispute
Zingers, breakouts and burns: What to watch in the debates
Weather
Today’s Forecast
CT Radar
8 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings
Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Headlines
Traffic
Live Traffic Map
Live Traffic Cameras
Top Stories
HARTFORD PD: Expect delays from 5 major events in the Hartford area tonight
Top Stories
Jackknifed tanker truck closed part of I-91 southbound in Wallingford, road has reopened
Top Stories
Metro-North resumes service after brief suspension between Bridgeport and Stratford
Traffic Alerts for Stamford, Waterbury, and Waterford during the weekend
Construction project to close I-95 in Stamford again this weekend
Officials: Units respond to crash involving multiple vehicles, animal in Tolland
Sports
Hartford Athletic
MLB
NHL
NBA
NFL
Top Stories
IOC strips Olympic status from troubled boxing body AIBA
Top Stories
Athletic trainers: Coaches still influence health decisions
Top Stories
UConn board expected to finalize switch from AAC to Big East
LEADING OFF: Ohtani works off mound, Keuchel makes 2nd start
UConn’s Jim Penders named Northeast Coach of the Year
Jim Calhoun says he plans on coaching St. Joe’s again next year
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
Report It Recaps
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Live Events
Live Events 2
Video Center
Television Schedule
On-Air
Good Morning CT at Nine
Good Morning CT Weekend
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
What’s Right With Schools
Connecticut Families
At the Movies
8 Things To Do
Pet of the Week
CT Style
Living Local Deals
Today’s Dish
Living Well
Mommy Mondays
Cruisin’ Connecticut
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Today’s Dish: Drake breaks The Beatles historic record
Top Stories
Today’s Dish: Hartford Yard Goats welcomes one millionth fan
Top Stories
New Haven Caribbean Heritage Festival coming to Goffe Street Park
Meet a healthcare hero. Gaylord physician providing medical care to disabled women.
Today’s Dish: ‘Toy Story 4’ opening weekend to be best in franchise
The Dressing Room Boutique helps you pack for a summer vacation!
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
News 8 School Visits
Contests
Advances in Health
Search
Search
Search
Good Morning CT Weekend
The importance of pet foster homes
Staying focused on your New Year’s goals
The Biggest Financial Stories of 2018
New Year’s Eve Fashion Trends
Affordable Stocking Stuffers
More Good Morning CT Weekend Headlines
Shrimp Scampi for the Holidays
Making Massaman curry with leftover Thanksgiving turkey and potatoes.
Preparing for your financial success before 2019
National Vegan Month with a vegan recipe for thanksiving
Bridal Flower trends of 2019
Fresh veggies from Hindinger Farm
Do’s and Don’ts if you contract the flu
Encouraging those to be who they are
The importance of Financial Literacy among young adults
Social Security Myths
Good Morning CT at Nine
June is Men’s Health Month
Protecting your personal information to prevent becoming a victim in a cyber attack.
Traveling with your pet
8 Minute Meals: cauliflower & mushroom burgers
Local mom and blogger finishes ’50 States, 50 Books’ project.
More Good Morning CT at Nine Headlines
On-Air
Nyberg: Larry Backes innovates locksmithing industry through tackling safety problems
June is Men’s Health Month
Nyberg: Pickard Chilton
Stretch Your Dollar: What to expect on Amazon Prime Day
Stretch Your Dollar: What to expect on Amazon Prime Day
More On-Air Headlines
CT Style
Today’s Dish: Drake breaks The Beatles historic record
Today’s Dish: Hartford Yard Goats welcomes one millionth fan
New Haven Caribbean Heritage Festival coming to Goffe Street Park
Meet a healthcare hero. Gaylord physician providing medical care to disabled women.
Today’s Dish: ‘Toy Story 4’ opening weekend to be best in franchise
More CT Style Headlines
Capitol Report
Capitol Report ‘After Hours’: Hearst Connecticut Media columnist Dan Haar visits the panel
Capitol Report: Get paid to go to summer school!
Capitol Report: Trump kicked off 2020 reelection campaign, does Connecticut have his vote?
Capitol Report: News 8’s Mark Davis digs into state budget disagreements
Capitol Report: Republicans claim ‘rats’ have invaded the Democrat approved budget
More Capitol Report Headlines
8 Things To Do
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Dave Matthews concert, the Bubble Run & Food Trucks on the Farm
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Helicopter Day, Athletic game & Branford Festival
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Taste of Mystic, Bird Cruise & International Festival of Arts & Ideas
FBI unveils documents related to 1970s Bigfoot investigation
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Puerto Rican Day Parade, Kinky Boots & CT Trails Celebration
More 8 Things To Do Headlines
Movies
At the Movies – “Toy Story 4” and “Child’s Play”
At the movies – “Shaft,” “Men in Black: International,” and “The Dead Don’t Die”
At the Movies – “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and “Dark Phoenix”
Oxford WWII veteran remembers D-Day, 75 years later
At the Movies: “Ma,” “Godzilla,” and “Rocketman”
More Movies Headlines
Don't Miss
Governor Lamont signs paid family medical leave bill
Stretch Your Dollar: What to expect on Amazon Prime Day
Officials holding forum to discuss recent burglaries in Hartford
Man facing charges after hitting pedestrian walk their dog
Victims of weekend double shooting in Hartford identified
More Don't Miss