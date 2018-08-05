Advice for vacation push back Video

(WTNH)- Y ou ’ve b een looking forward to the family get-away but, all of a sudden, your teen says that she absolutely, positively does not want to go away with her parents. She’d much rather stay home alone or with friends. How can parents negotiate with kids who have a very different summer plan than the rest of the family?

Educator and Author of the upcoming book, The Parenting Project, came to Good Morning Connecticut to talk about vacation push back and what you can do as a parent.

Alamar says at this point, teenagers are into independence and don't want to be told what to do. She says, if they can have any say on what to do on the vacation, then you should ask them. Whether it's picking where to go or what to eat for dinner.

Alamar says having a conversation with your child is important and letting them know you are there to listen to what they have to say.