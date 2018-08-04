Beating Summer sugar Cravings

(WTNH)- Summer is here and sometimes we just want to sit back and relax, but you should still be careful of what you’re putting into your body.
Lisa Lynn with Lynfit Nutrition came to Good Morning Connecticut on Saturday to talk about how to beat those Summer sugar cravings.
Lynn discussed the amount of sugar we take in during the Summer and she said during these few months, we take in more then normal. She explained why it is such a substantial increase and what we can do to prevent cravings and weight gain associated with eating excessive sugar. For these answers, you can watch the video above. You can also head to her website at www.lynft.com.