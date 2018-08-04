Cheese Tortellini with Chef Ralph Video

(WTNH)- In the kitchen on Saturday on Good Morning Connecticut, Chef Ralph Secondo prepared his famous Cheese Tortellini in a White Truffle Mushroom Sauce.

Secondo said he created this delicious sauce for the Calvanese family Christmas Eve Party twelve years ago.

Chef Ralph was b orn in Italy, Chef Ralph specializes in authentic Italian cuisine. His family had a restaurant in downtown Southington for fifty years called The Popular Restaurant which is where he started his cooking career.