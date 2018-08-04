Good Morning CT Weekend

Cheese Tortellini with Chef Ralph

Aug 04, 2018

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 08:26 AM EDT

(WTNH)-  In the kitchen on Saturday on Good Morning Connecticut, Chef Ralph Secondo prepared his famous Cheese Tortellini in a White Truffle Mushroom Sauce.
 
Secondo said he created this delicious sauce for the Calvanese family Christmas Eve Party twelve years ago.
 
Chef Ralph was born in Italy, Chef Ralph specializes in authentic Italian cuisine. His family had a restaurant in downtown Southington for fifty years called The Popular Restaurant which is where he started his cooking career.

 

Now he owns Catering by Chef Ralph of Southington and provides food and professional service to those who would like his Italian style cooking.

 

