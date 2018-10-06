CT Garlic Festival Video

(WTNH)- The 14th annual Connecticut Garlic and Harvest Festival is happening the first weekend in October.

On Good Morning Connecticut, Dorothea DiCecco came to talk about the full two days of fun activities.

The festival is held at the Bethlehem Fairgrounds on Route 61 in Bethlehem, Connecticut. There will be garlic cooking demonstrations, informative lectures on how to grow garlic, along with many garlic dips, spreads, cheeses and oils available to buy. There will also be a variety of diverse garlic food vendors and fresh garlic at produce stands around the fairgrounds.

The Festival is October 6th and 7th, and both days open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DiCecco talked about the history of garlic, it's anatomy in relation to other plants and how to grow and harvest garlic.

